Katy resident admits to fraud

HOUSTON – A 47-year-old Katy woman has entered a guilty plea to scheming to defraud British Petroleum (BP), announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Angelica Garcia Dunn admitted to diverting over $2.2 million in vendor payments to her own business accounts. She worked as a contract escrow agent with BP. As part of her duties, she provided third-party services by making vendor payments to BP’s railcar lessors and repair vendors. Dunn received lump sum payments from BP in order to make vendor payments through a bank account over which she had sole authority. It was from these funds that she took approximately $2,282,148.53 in BP funds that were supposed to be for vendors.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett accepted the plea and set sentencing for Sept. 30. At that time, Dunn faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Annis is prosecuting the case.