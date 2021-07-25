Alzheimer’s Insights: Come take a walk with us
We’re fast approaching the season for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Current plans are to be back LIVE and in person this year! No matter where you live, there’s a Walk close to you!
Our Texas Walks and dates are:
Belton September 11
San Angelo September 11
Wichita Falls September 25
Katy September 25
Austin September 25
Amarillo September 25
Lufkin October 2
The Woodlands October 2
Waco October 2
Round Rock October 9
Longview October 9
Galveston October 9
Abilene October 9
Victoria October 9
New Braunfels October 9
Sherman-Denison October 16
Texarkana October 16
Beaumont October 16
Baytown October 16
Bryan/College Station October 16
Grapevine October 16
San Antonio October 16
Midland-Odessa October 16
Grandscape (The Colony) October 23
Nacogdoches October 23
El Paso October 23
South Padre Island October 23
Sugar Land October 30
Fort Worth October 30
Waxahachie October 30
Weatherford October 30
Lubbock October 30
Dallas November 6
Houston November 6
Laredo November 6
Edinburg November 6
Fredericksburg November 13
Tyler November 13
Corpus Christi November 13
Arlington November 20
That’s a lot of Walks! 40, to be exact. Part of the over 600 being held nationally this year.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research – all made possible by people like you.
Go to www.act.alz.org and find your walk today, and join us.
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.
Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org
