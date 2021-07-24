Stand Down
Orange County Judge John Gothia receives a hug from a veteran during the Southeast Texas Stand Down on Friday at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange. The event brings a wide range of pre-existing, specialized resources together at one location to help veterans and homeless veterans.
