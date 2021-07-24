July 24, 2021

  • 81°
Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Ziggy

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:22 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

Meet Ziggy — full of fun and energy, and a little bit of goofy. He’s ready for a playdate in the park, a run along the beach, or a chill afternoon on the patio at home. He’s friendly, frisky, and he will be your faithful companion once you make him yours. Call the Bridge City Animal Shelter today for more information. (409.735.8898)

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar