Faith Calendar

SPONGE WATER BOMBS CRAFT NIGHT!

Kids are invited to make sponge water bombs to use in our Water War on July 28 at 5:30 p.m. at North Orange Baptist Church. We will have snacks and a short devotion. All kids are invited. The more kids the more water bombs we make.

Kids Can Complete Their Bucket Lists

Summer Bible Bucket for 5th Graders is under way at North Orange Baptist Church. “We want to get our kids into the Word this summer and stay connected to God in a fun and exciting way,” said Sheryl Kinder.

The Bible Bucket is filled with several fun things for kids to do on summer vacation while they are also seeking God. Kids who complete their Bucket List can bring it back at the end of the summer for a special prize.

Wade Daniel Concert

Wade Daniel, former worship leader of North Orange Baptist Church and currently of First Baptist Church of Bartlesville, OK, will present a vocal and piano concert at 12 noon, Monday, July 26, at the Christian Life Center of North Orange Baptist Church at 4775 N 16th Street in Orange. A covered dish lunch will be served. The event is free.

North Orange Baptist Church Dedication

After being out of its Worship Center for more than a year due hurricanes Laura and Delta, North Orange Baptist Church has completed a $2.5 million restoration of its buildings. It will hold a dedication of its fully restored Worship Center at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, August 1, at 4775 N 16th Street in Orange, with Chip Anthony giving the dedicatory message. The public is invited.

Gather OC

Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.

GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.

For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425