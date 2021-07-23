Orange County football coaching records 1977-2021
It’s that time of year when everyone is starting to turn their focus on the upcoming high school football season.
Former Orange County football players will always remember their head coach and what they meant to them.
So here is a flashback from some glory days that local fans and former players can remember.
West Orange-Stark, which has competed in eight state title games, winning four of them, is flying in rare air.
The Mustang program is now the winningest team by percentage in the state all-time now after its 500th game in program history in 2018.
Here is a list of all of the head football coaching records in the Orange County area from 1977-2020.
Orange Area Coaching Records (since 1977)
WO-S
Cornel Thompson: 2011-present 118-20-0 .855
Dan Hooks: 1981-2010 277-71-2 .794
Steve McCarthy: 1977-1980 29-10-1 .725
SCHOOL: 424-101-3 .806
LC-M
Eric Peevey: 2021-present 0-0-0 .000
Randy Crouch: 2009-present 52-70-0 .426
Todd Moody: 2005-2008 8-28-0 .222
David Williams: 1994-2004 56-58-0 .491
Rhodney Russell: 1991-1993 19-11-1 .629
Lucky Gamble: 1989-1990 9-10-1 .475
Pat Wozniak: 1985-1988 11-28-0 .282
Ron Dupree: 1981-1984 20-20-0 .500
a-Lidney Thompson: 1977-1980 17-22-1 .438
SCHOOL: 192-247-3.438
VIDOR
Jeff Mathews: 1999-present 104-116-0 .473
Kevin Johnson: 1997-1998 3-17-0 .150
Pat Murphy: 1994-1996 7-23-0 .233
Jay Law: 1989-1993 5-45-0 .100
Nolan Viator: 1987-1988 3-16-0 .158
J.R. Jones: 1985-1986 5-13-2 .300
Phillip Brown: 1978-1984 36-35-0 .507
Ronnie Thompson: 1977 6-4-0 .600
SCHOOL: 169-269-2 .386
BRIDGE CITY
Cody McGuire: 2021-present 0-0-0 .000
Allen DeShazo 2018-present 6-21-0 .222
Dwayne DuBois: 2015-17 17-14-0 .548
Cris Stump: 2007-2014 35-47-0 .427
Claude Tarver: 2002-2006 36-19-0 .655
Curtis Conway: 1999-2001 20-16-0 .556
Les Johnson: 1995-1998 16-23-1 .413
Terry Townzen: 1990-1994 19-31-0 .380
Fred Bolton: 1984-1989 21-37-1 .364
Gary Sutton: 1981-1983 8-21-0 .276
b-Andy Griffin: 1977-1980 22-16-1 .577
SCHOOL: 200-245-3 .450
ORANGEFIELD
Josh Smalley: 2012-present: 49-45-0 .521
Brian Huckabay: 2009-2011 16-14-0 .533
Blake Morrison: 2004-2008 12-34-0 .261
Kevin Flanigan: 2000-2003 24-17-0 .585
Randy Theriot: 1996-1999 23-20 .535
Charlie Wallace: 1992-1995 14-26-0 .350
Mark Foreman: 1990-1991 1-19-0 .050
Dennis Robbins: 1988-1989 15-6-0 .714
Julian Bush: 1986-1987 13-7-2 .636
c-Ed Peveto: 1977-1985 57-33-2 .630
SCHOOL: 224-221-3.503
Notes: a- Lidney Thompson took over at LC-M in 1976 and coached for five years and posted an overall record of 20-26-3 (.439); b- Andy Griffin took over at Bridge City in 1974 and coached for seven years and posted an overall record of 39-29-1 (572); c- Ed Peveto took over at Orangefield in 1975 and coached for 11 years and posted an overall record of 67-42-3 (612);
