Orange County Special Angels Rodeo Fish Fry Fundraiser
Save the date for the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets. Fried catfish or grilled chicken and all the trimmings. There will be a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment. Food provided by Robert’s Steak House and B&W Enterprises. All money raised will help fund the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo. For more information, contact Jo at 409.670.6358, Lue at 409.670.2206 or Kevin at 409.651.9948
Emergency Alerting Network Exercise on Tuesday
The Southeast Texas region will conduct a test of the emergency alerting system on Tuesday, July 20th (Hardin County &... read more