Orange native Dobson part of USA softball staff

Orange native and West Orange-Stark graduate and LSU softball assistant coach Howard Dobson begins his journey at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as a member of the coaching staff for the top-ranked USA softball national team.

Dobson has been a part of the women’s national team program since 2012, which includes nine appearances in international competition. In that time, he’s contributed to two WBSC World Championship gold medals in addition to winning gold at the Lima 2019 Pan American games.

Team USA will play eight exhibition games in Iwakuni, Japan July 9-13. Live stats will be available at TeamUSA.org. Following training and exhibition games, the team will compete in the Olympic Games, marking the sport’s return to the global stage.

Team USA will vie for the country’s fourth gold medal in softball July 21-27. A full schedule of the Tokyo Olympic Games can be found at USASoftball.com with television channels and times being released at a later date.

As LSU softball’s assistant coach under head coach Beth Torina over the last 10 seasons, Dobson has transformed the offense and produced some of the most prolific hitting teams in program history. Fourteen individual single season records, eight individual career records along with 13 offensive season records have been broken since Dobson’s arrival in 2012. The Tigers have had 12 player collect All-American awards, 10 All-SEC first team honors and six All-SEC second team honors during Dobson’s time in Baton Rouge.