July 19, 2021

  • 86°
Photo courtesy BCISD

Getting ready for the kiddos at The Nest

By Van Wade

Published 8:28 am Monday, July 19, 2021

Many of the Bridge City Elementary teachers have been on campus throughout the summer working in their classrooms to add special touches to their engaging learning environments! In this picture, Mrs. Jennifer Fall (2nd grade teacher) and her niece Rylee Oceguera (college aide) hang new curtains and strings of lights to welcome students.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar