Emergency Alerting Network Exercise on Tuesday

The Southeast Texas region will conduct a test of the emergency alerting system on Tuesday, July 20th (Hardin County & Orange County), Wednesday, July 21st (Jefferson County & Beaumont), and Thursday, July 22nd (Port Arthur & Mid-County). The system is vital to keep you informed in the event of any emergency situation such as a hurricane, natural or man-made incident causing a significant disruption to your daily activities. This test will include phone calls, emails and text messages. We highly encourage people who live or work in the Southeast Texas region to register their cell phones by visiting www.thestan.com

(STAN – Southeast Texas Alerting Network). If you are already registered, it is recommended that you sign in annually to update your account information. It is preferable to register online, however, you can also register by calling 1-844-578-STAN (1-844-578-7826).

Signing up for this emergency alerting notification system will allow counties and cities within Southeast Texas to send notifications to registered phone number(s) in the event of an emergency or any other disruption that would interfere with daily routine.