FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Don’t bring damage to those around you

I’m awake early every morning, and as soon as I finish a one-hour walk/therapy session with a group of friends I’m carrying a cup of coffee around my house. Although I think I’m careful, I’ve occasionally spilled the cup. It’s not a major concern. The only things that can come from my cup are what I’ve put into it – coffee and a little milk. My clothes, floor, and even furniture have all survived a spill and no damage was done. If I’ve put nothing harmful into the cup, nothing harmful can come out of it.

According to Jesus, the same principle works with regards to my heart and mouth. “The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For out of the overflow of his hear his mouth speaks,” Luke 6:45

When the thoughts of my heart overflow into words, I want my speech to be truth-filled, life-giving, and always kind. However, I must admit this is not always the case. I’ve discovered if I allow thoughts of worry to float around in my mind, I speak fear. If I focus on my needs, my hurts, and my disappointments, the words I speak are all about me. And if I consider only negative reports, how can I speak and pray with words of faith? The only way the Word of God can come out of my mouth is if I’ve put it into my heart.

I know my heart and mind will be filled with the things I read, watch, and meditate upon. When life bumps up against me, and words spill out of me, I don’t want to bring damage to those around me.

