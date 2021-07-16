Kids Can Complete Their Bucket Lists

Summer Bible Bucket for 5th Graders is under way at North Orange Baptist Church on Sunday. “We want to get our kids into the Word this summer and stay connected to God in a fun and exciting way,” said Sheryl Kinder.

The Bible Bucket is filled with several fun things for kids to do on summer vacation while they are also seeking God. Kids who complete their Bucket List can bring it back at the end of the summer for a special prize.