Orange Police Beat 7.14.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 14, 2021:
- Warrant at the 200 block of Park Ave
- Damaged property at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Abandon vehicle at south service road at Bobhall
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th
- Burglary at the 1100 block of Texas Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Today is July 15
I Love Horses Day Horses are such fascinating creatures. Even if you never learned to ride one, you could spend... read more