July 16, 2021

  • 79°

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.28-7.4.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:07 pm Thursday, July 15, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 28 – July 4, 2021

Monday, June 28

  • Burglary at the 100 block of Hunter Road in Vidor
  • Cruelty to animals at the 700 block of West Bluff Road in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child reported in Orange.

Tuesday, June 29

  • Pursuit at the 9200 block of Bessie Heights Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Assault at the 1100 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor

Wednesday, June 30

  • Burglary at the 800 block of McDaniel Street in Vidor
  • Attempt to locate at the 5300 block of Caribou Drive in Orange in reference to recovered property
  • Trespass at the 5700 block of Orchard Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 4600 block of Elliott Street in Vidor
  • Theft on State Hwy. 87 North in Orange
  • Forgery at the 200 block of Joel Road in Orange
  • Fraud on North Bilbo Road in Mauriceville
  • Sexual assault reported in Orange

Thursday, July 1

  • Reckless driving at the 3600 block of Oilla Road. A male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, July 2

  • Assisted DPS with a hit and run
  • Theft at the 20000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 5000 block of Turner Road in Orange

Saturday, July 3

  • Suspicious vehicle at the 3200 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
  • Theft at the 700 block of Jacob Circle in Orange
  • Assault at the 600 block of Kennedy Drive in Vidor
  • Vehicle fire on Bailey’s Road in Orange

Sunday, July 4

  • Disturbance at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft at the 6000 block of Royal Oaks in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar