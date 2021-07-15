July 15, 2021

Help Our Local Businesses

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:24 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Our local businesses would really appreciate you sharing what your shopping plans are over the next 12 months. It’s very important to our community to maintain a strong local business base.
Please take a few minutes to start and complete the online shopping survey.
Just go to www.pulsepoll.com  to start.
As our way of saying Thank You – you will be entered into a contest to win $5,000. All responses are confidential and will not be shared or used for any other purpose.

 

