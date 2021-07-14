Orange Police Beat 7.13.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 13, 2021:
- Warrant at the 1300 block of Main Ave.
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 7.12.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 12, 2021: Miscellaneous incidents... read more