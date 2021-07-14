July 14, 2021

Orange Police Beat 7.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:42 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for July 13, 2021:

  • Warrant at the 1300 block of Main Ave.
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Border
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

