Kidnapped woman rescued

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at approximately 11:51 PM, the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a disturbance in the 300 block of Hebert Street, Vidor, TX. Upon arrival officers were advised that an individual had broken into a residence and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend. The suspect and victim left the residence in the girlfriend’s 2012 Ford Explorer. Officers checked the area for the Explorer but were unable to locate the vehicle. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the kidnapping and vehicle description.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, at approximately 12:35 PM, an officer on patrol spotted the vehicle in the driveway of the residence in the 300 block of Hebert. The license plate confirmed it was the victim’s vehicle. Officers with the Vidor Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact at the door of the residence. When no one would come to the door, officers and deputies made forcible entry into the residence.

After several moments, the victim emerged from a rear hallway. She was removed from the residence for her safety. Officers and Deputies found the suspect hiding in a rear bedroom. He was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital by Orange County ESD #1 for treatment of her injuries. The suspect was transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Jail. The suspect is identified as:

Landon Joseph Campise Age:31 Hometown: Lumberton, TX

Charge: Burglary of a Habitation with intent to commit another Felony (Kidnapping)

Bond: $50,000

The Vidor Police Department would like to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department and Beaumont Police Department for their assistance in the search for the victim.