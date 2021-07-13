Four-Vehicle Crash West of Welsh Kills Texas Woman

PRESS RELEASE Jefferson Davis Parish – On July 12, 2021, shortly before 8:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 about 1 a mile west of LA Hwy 99 (Welsh) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Barbara Ann Nance of Pearland, TX.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Freightliner 18-wheeler, driven by 67-year-old Joseph Guillory of Lake Charles, was traveling east on I-10 prior to the crash. As Guillory encountered traffic congestion during a rain storm, he failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. After the initial impact with the Sonata, the 18-wheeler veered to the right and struck the rear of a 2015 Mazda CX-5 (SUV) that was stopped on the roadway due to the congestion. The impact from the 18-wheeler also caused the Sonata to strike an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Nance, who was the front seat passenger in the Mazda, was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to a Jennings area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver and the other occupants of the Mazda were all properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. Guillory and the other two drivers involved were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Guillory and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.