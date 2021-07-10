FAITH: Approval – 30 Weeks to Oneness

Week 5 of 30 is Approval (Blessing) – We may not always agree with those in our family. As we look to achieve and maintain oneness, we must first start with being able to give approval to ourselves. Do we approve of the direction our life is going? Do we approve of what we have done in the past? Do we approve of approving ourselves? If the answer to these questions is no, then we have work to do.

Oneness includes but is not limited to approval. If we are not approving our actions, let’s look to do those things which we will approve.

Approval gives way to success which gives way to happiness. Think about the process of approval in this light, words cannot be taken back, but they will return to bite or bless, cut or cure, help or hinder. Before we speak remember “Karma” is not a respect of person, she will speak loud to anyone. Hearing approval is very important in human life.

It was because of approval and disapproval that the first murder occurred. Cain felt that his offering was just as significant as Abel’s. When God did not approve of Cain’s offering, Cain began to feel some type of way that led to him taking his disappointment out on an innocent person and not the one who disapproved. Building up and/or affirming both the fact of and the importance of relationship as it pertains to family is vital and key to oneness.

Ephesians 4:29 says “Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.”

This does not mean that we approve of wrong doings, however if celebration of the good things, the accomplishments, the wins with the stamp of approval becomes second nature, disapproval will experience a reduction while becoming more digestible. When was the last time we took the time to affirm our loved ones? When was the last time, in a tough spot, did we affirm to them that our love is not conditional? Approval can be expressed in many different forms. The key is to express it.

The life of approving produces a positive response. It produces healthy self-esteem, boosts self-confidence and helps our loved ones to love themselves. Healthy approval breeds a healthy life. Something all of us desire to have.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.