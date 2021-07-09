Orange Police Beat 7.8.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 8, 2021:
- Theft at the 3400 block of MLK Jr Drive
- Obstruct police at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Burglary at the 1700 block of Robin Ave
- Warrant at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Warrant at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Public intoxication at the 900 block of Park Ave
- Public intoxication at the 1000 block of State Hwy 87
- Purse snatching at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
