July 8, 2021

Orange County Back the Blue Rally

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:54 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

Meet & Greet our local law enforcement from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12 at Bayou Café in Vidor. This is our time to show how much we appreciate their dedication. Sheriff Mooney will be our speaker. Stop by after work. Families welcomed. The event is hosted by Orange County Republican Women and is free.

