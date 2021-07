All-Time OC playoff history; Mustangs have had great run

With football practice starting in less than 25 days, it’s that time of year to whet everyone’s whistle for the upcoming football season.

Football practice will crank up Aug. 2. Teams will get in their usual two scrimmages before the season cranks up for everyone Aug. 27.

Orange County has had its share of success in the football playoffs, including five state titles, four by West Orange-Stark (1986, 1987, 2015, 2016) and one by Bridge City (1966).

WO-S has the current longest playoff streak, making it 18 straight years.

Here is a look at the playoff history for the Orange County schools:

WO-S in the playoffs

1979: Baytown Lee 12, WO-S 7

1985: WO-S 22, Aldine MacArthur 21

WO-S 14, Baytown Sterling 14

Houston Yates 19, WO-S 6

1986: WO-S 17, Dickinson 0

WO-S 23, Brenham 7

WO-S 21, Jasper 15

WO-S 28, New Braunfels 12

WO-S 21, McKinney 9 (state champs)

1987: WO-S 33, Wharton 0

WO-S 27, C.E. King 13

WO-S 30, West Columbia 7

WO-S 21, Kerrville-Tivy 7

WO-S 17, Rockwall 7 (state champs)

1988: WO-S 35, Crosby 7

WO-S 38, Jasper 15

WO-S 14, Katy Mayde Creek 0

WO-S 24, Tomball 22

WO-S 28, Kerville-Tivy 14

Paris 31, WO-S 13 (state finalist)

1989: C.E. King 27, WO-S 15

1990: C.E. King 26, WO-S 0

1991: C.E. King 35, WO-S 6

1993: WO-S 41, Jasper 7

La Marque 25, WO-S 8

1994: Jasper 17, WO-S 6

1995: WO-S 35, New Caney 20

WO-S 23, Henderson 10

La Marque 18, WO-S 7

1996: WO-S 16, Dayton 13

Waller 23, WO-S 20

1997: WO-S 27, Jasper 12

WO-S 16, Brownsboro 0

La Marque 23, WO-S 12

1998: Silsbee 21, WO-S 20

2000: WO-S 23, Jasper 0

WO-S 36, Magnolia 0

WO-S 37, Friendswood 10

WO-S 10, La Marque 6

WO-S 27, CC Calallen 21

Ennis 38, WO-S 24 (state finalist)

2004: Huffman 30, WO-S 28

2005: WO-S 41, Huffman 21

WO-S 42, Palestine 13

WO-S 42, Giddings 21

Wimberly 52, WO-S 29

2006: WO-S 60, Liberty 0

Giddings 21, WO-S 13

2007: WO-S 51, Coldspring 14

WO-S 28, Giddings 19

Waco La Vega 20, WO-S 12

2008: WO-S 36, Coldspring 8

WO-S 37, Caldwell 7

Gilmer 35, WO-S 23

2009: Coldspring 41, WO-S 36

2010: WO-S 63, Liberty 7

Brookshire-Royal 24, WO-S 21

2011: WO-S 58, Cleveland 14

WO-S 52, Columbus 9

WO-S 45, Bullard 13

Coldspring 35, WO-S 13

2012: WO-S 57, Cleveland 0

WO-S 20, West Columbia 10

WO-S 28, Lorena 0

Navasota 38, WO-S 7

2013: WO-S 41, Huffman 9

WO-S 61, West Columbia 7

WO-S 18, Jasper 16

Carthage 28, WO-S 14

2014: WO-S 68, Scarborough 0

WO-S 34, Giddings 14

WO-S 34, LaMarque 0

WO-S 42, LaGrange 7

WO-S 42, Sinton 21

Gilmer 35, WO-S 25 (state finalist)

2015: WO-S 63, Scarborough 0

WO-S 47, Wharton 15

WO-S 69, Caldwell 13

WO-S 42, Bellville 3

WO-S 41, Cuero 28

WO-S 22, Celina 3 (state champions)

2016: WO-S 73, Tarkington 0

WO-S 47, Robinson 14

WO-S 49, Bellville 7

WO-S 48, Giddings 5

WO-S 49, Navarro 7

WO-S 24, Sweetwater 6 (state champions)

2017: WO-S 54, Brookshire-Royal 0

WO-S 17, Mexia 3

WO-S 28, Madisonville 26

WO-S 14, Salado 0

WO-S 30, Wimberley 21

Pleasant Grove 41, WO-S 21 (state finalist)

2018: WO-S 76, Huntington 3

WO-S 21, Sweeny 3

WO-S 21, Jasper 14

Silsbee 19, WO-S 9

2019: WO-S 56, Huntington 7

WO-S 42, LaGrange 14

WO-S 24, Bellville 14

Silsbee 35, WO-S 28

2020: WO-S 59, Sweeny 8

China Spring 35, WO-S 22

All-time playoff record: 76-28

PF 3,114 PA 1,401

Bridge City in the playoffs

1965: Bridge City 52, Conroe 8

Bridge City 21, Bay City 3

Bridge City 12, San Marcos 7

Brownwood 14, Bridge City 0 (state finalist)

1966: Bridge City 41, Conroe 17

Bridge City 36, Clear Creek 7

Bridge City 28, San Marcos 7

Bridge City 30, McKinney 6 (state champs)

1969: Brenham 40, Bridge City 12

2000: Bridge City 35, Hardin-Jefferson 7

Cleveland 25, Bridge City 20

2001: Bridge City 34, Liberty 14

Bridge City 17, Sweeny 14

Bridge City 33, Mexia 14

Sinton 38, Bridge City 0 (state semifinalist)

2002: Bridge City 31, Barbers Hill 14

Bridge City 28, Elgin 7

Jasper 28, Bridge City 0

2004: Barbers Hill 31, Bridge City 14

2005: Bridge City 42, Cleveland 20

Bridge City 23, Jasper 0

Hutto 27, Bridge City 10

2009: Cleveland 44, Bridge City 17

2010: Coldspring 43, Bridge City 13

2011: Coldspring 7, Bridge City 0

2012: Coldspring 47, Bridge City 7

2015: Carthage 44, Bridge City 20

2016: Bridge City 35, Center 28

Bridge City 39, Bay City 19

Stafford 37, Bridge City 28

2019: Navasota 41, Bridge City 12

All-time playoff record: 16-15

PF 690 PA 649

Orangefield in the playoffs

1967: Waller 21, Orangefield 0

1981: Newton 28, Orangefield 21

1982: East Chambers 20, Orangefield 14

1986: Kirbyville 27, Orangefield 0

1987: Kirbyville 21, Orangefield 7

1988: Orangefield 25, Center 12

Hamshire-Fannett 21, Orangefield 14

1999: Barbers Hill 21, Orangefield 3

2000: Barbers Hill 50, Orangefield 0

2003: Orangefield 21, Liberty 14

La Grange 17, Orangefield 14

2013: Coldspring 28, Orangefield 14

2014: Orangefield 49, Kashmere 35

LaGrange 49, Orangefield 7

2015: Orangefield 37, Worthing 28

Giddings 45, Orangefield 13

2016: Bellville 45, Orangefield 21

2017: Bellville 35, Orangefield 14

2019: Franklin 23, Orangefield 14

2020: Sealy 41, Orangefield 0

All-time playoff record: 4-16

PF 274 PA 581

LC-M in the playoffs

1992: Jasper 7, LC-M 7 (lost on penetrations)

1994: LC-M 14, New Caney 6

Willis 31, LC-M 22

1995: Jasper 28, LC-M 6

1997: LC-M 52, Cleveland 14

LC-M 20, Whitehouse 7

LC-M 17, Sweeny 14

La Marque 41, LC-M 20

2013: Dayton 49, LC-M 18

2014: Carthage 10, LC-M 0

2016: Henderson 47, LC-M 13

2017: Kilgore 49, LC-M 0

2018: Navasota 38, LC-M 7

2019: LC-M 48, Stafford 21

Crandall 24, LC-M 7

All-time playoff record: 5-10

PF 251 PA 386

Vidor in the playoffs

1964: Vidor 13, Cypress-Fairbanks 9

Vidor 28, Lamar Consolidated 2

San Marcos 21, Vidor 21 (lost on penetrations)

1978: Aldine 40, Vidor 13

2000: Nederland 21, Vidor 9

2009: Dayton 28, Vidor 14

2011: Vidor 42, Crosby 20

Vidor 42, Montgomery 35

Angleton 55, Vidor 30

2012: Humble Summer Creek 51, Vidor 27

2016: Crosby 33, Vidor 24

2017: New Caney 28, Vidor 21

2020: Lindale 29, Vidor 13

All-time playoff record: 4-9

PF 297 PA 372