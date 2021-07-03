NWS Weather and Tropical Update: 7.3.21

Elsa has weakened to a tropical storm overnight. Confidence is very high that it will affect the far eastern Gulf and Florida…likely as a tropical storm. No impacts from Elsa are expected for our area.

For this weekend, scattered mainly late day and evening thunderstorms are expected. The best chance for thunderstorms will be along the I10 corridor late this afternoon with decreasing activity after sunset. Persistent bursts of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.