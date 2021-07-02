Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.21-6.27.21
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 21 – June 27, 2021:
Monday, June 21
- Fraud at the 2700 block of West Norman Circle Road in Orange
- Stolen vehicle at the 4100 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Animal bite on Quail Ridge Road in Orange
Tuesday, June 22
- Assist at Crosstimber Drive in Orange
* Theft at the 3000 block of Myrtle Road in Vidor
- Fraud at the 11300 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Burglary at the 2900 block of Elm Road in Orange
Wednesday, June 23
- Burglary at the 10800 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Animal bite at the 1100 block of North Main in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 2900 block of Farm to Market Road 1078 in Orange
- Assault at the 9800 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
Thursday, June 24
- Pursuit in Vidor. A deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle without a license plate and believed to be stolen. The motorcyclist fled as soon as the deputy activated emergency lights to initiate the stop. The motorcycle was abandoned at the 1500 block of Terry Road and the operator fled on foot.
Friday, June 25
- Theft at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville
- Theft on Farm to Market Riad 1130 in Mauriceville
- Found property at westbound Interstate 10 and Cole Creek in Orange County
- Threats on Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Burglary at the 100 block of Hunters Drive in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Carolyn Drive in Orange
- Assist Bridge City Police Department with a single vehicle wreck in Bridge City
Saturday, June 26
- Threats at the 4000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
Sunday, June 27
- Assault at the 5600 block of Tulane Road in Orange
- Disturbance at the 5700 block of Ashland Drive in Orange
- Assault at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 3000 block of Woodcock Drive in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 1500 block of Antler Drive in Vidor
- Suspicious person in the area of Old Hwy 90 and Rose City Drive in Rose City
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
