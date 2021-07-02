NWS Lake Charles Weather and Tropical Update: 10 a.m. 7.2.21

Elsa is now a hurricane and is forecasted to move through the Caribbean over the next couple of days and be near Cuba on Sunday. At this time, there is no significant change in the forecast track as it is expected to affect the far eastern Gulf or Florida peninsula by Tuesday. Overall, Elsa is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm before reaching Cuba. We are not expecting any impacts from Elsa at this time.

However, a slow moving cold front will enter the Gulf coast states this weekend. This system will aid in bringing high rain chances with periodic showers and thunderstorms through the holiday weekend. Bursts of heavy rain could lead to street flooding. Frequent lightning will be expected as well.

Daily morning emails will continue to update anticipated weather conditions for 4th of July weekend activities and on Elsa.