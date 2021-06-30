Today is June 30

The best ways to grill fish

Grilling lends itself well to many different foods. The smoky, flame-licked flavor of foods prepared on the grill is hard to replicate by other means of cooking.

Many people turn to grilling each night, especially when the weather is warm and pleasant. Fish is one food that can sometimes cause grilling-related anxiety. The tender, flaky nature of fish makes it seem like a poor fit for the grill, simply because it can fall through the slats. Yet grilling fish is easier than one may think when they utilize these methods of cooking.

Foil packets

Grilling fish in foil packets is relatively foolproof. Simply place the fish on a thick piece of aluminum foil and add seasonings and other ingredients, like lemon slices or vegetables. Fold it up into a pocket that is completely sealed so that no juices or steam can escape. Then grill for 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. The steam and moisture will keep the fish succulent.

Season the grill

Much like a chef properly seasons a cast iron grill, the same technique can be applied to grill grates, says Cooks Illustrated. Apply a generous amount of cooking oil to the grates and allow them to heat up. This adds a nonstick element to the grill, and fish fillets will be less likely to adhere to the grates and prove troublesome to get off in one piece. Removing excess moisture from the fish with a paper towel also can help.

Wood planks

Utilized a well-oiled plank of fragrant, food-grade wood on which to cook the fish. The fish will take on the flavor of the wood as well as cook without sticking to the grill.

Grill basket

Visit a cooking supply retailer and you’re bound to find different grill baskets that house flaky fish to make it easier to cook these on the grill. The basket keeps the fish from breaking apart while cooking and turning.

Choose thick cuts

Certain fish, or those with a texture similar to meat and poultry, may stand up better to direct grilling. Salmon, tuna and swordfish are just a few options to try, offers the cooking resource Delish.

Fish and other seafood can be tasty and quickly cooked on the grill with the right techniques.

