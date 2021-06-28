June 28, 2021

  • 77°
Photo courtesy BCISD

BCISD Tech Department prepping for new year

By Van Wade

Published 9:16 am Monday, June 28, 2021

The BCISD Technology Department is hard at work this summer cleaning and prepping over 3000 devices for student return in August. They even had a visit from a student helper this week to help prep Chromebooks! We can’t wait for the Cardinals to be back in the nest!

