FAITH: Our mission in the Lord

Do you know why we are supposed to study, and know when the end times are near? The reason is so we can fulfill our ultimate purpose as a Christian – to tell others the time is near; so they will have time to turn from their sins and look to God as their Savior. All Christians know that we are to share the Good News with others.

The Great Commission is – Matthew 28:18-20 – “Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. 19 Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

So what did Jesus teach? The most important thing He taught was to Love God with all your mind, soul and body. God knew if we did this, that everything else would fall into His will. If you love your spouse or children with all your heart, you are going to put their needs first. God knew if He put us – loving Him first – that we would accomplish His will. We would love our neighbors as ourselves, we would forgive others who have wronged us, we would love our enemies, we would ask for forgiveness of our sins, we would know beyond any doubt that Jesus is Lord, and that He gives us that same power to overcome the evil one. We still need to pray for wisdom every day, like Jesus ask us to do. We have the power that Jesus has, but we have to have the wisdom to know how to use it. We have to have wisdom to know what to say, and do. I think that would be the second most important thing a Christian can do – is to pray for wisdom for themselves every day.

James 1:5 “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” We all lack wisdom in various areas of our lives. If we pray every day for that wisdom, we can see clearly each day when things come against us. Wisdom can help in the big things, and the small things.

Paul had wisdom to know how to get the attention of those that worshipped so many idols – they even worshipped the “unknown god”. (Acts 17:23).

I received a letter from a very wise cousin that I had not heard from in quite some time. I was really happy to hear from this Godly woman. She is an older cousin, and her husband has recently moved into a facility for Dementia. They were not rich in monetary value, but they were and are, rich in the Lord. She has a very quiet, gentle spirit that I envy. I developed a “forward” spirit as a young adult, and continue to have that personality today. People tell me I’m intimidating? I don’t see it, but as a child and a young adult, I had a lot of people discount me, or just pushed me out of their way. I decided I wasn’t going to allow that to happen, so here I am today, intimidating people! I really don’t mean it to be that way, but that is the way people perceive it. My “forward” personality has gotten me far in this world, but at what cost? Have I hurt others? I’m unsure. I know God gives me wisdom each day, because that is what I pray for each day.

So even though I envy quiet, gentle spirits, it is not God’s will for me to have that personality. (Matthew 9:37). You have to have a special personality for different things like being a Police Person. You have to be confrontational, yet have a servant’s heart.

Any leadership role you’re in, you have to be able to say “No, we are doing it this way” whether you upset people or not.

Abraham did not go along with the town people when they wanted to seize the Angels that had come into town. Abraham made a lot of town-men mad, but Abraham knew what he was doing was right. You can’t accomplish the Great Commission if you don’t go forth and disciple. You have to dig in and say “I am doing this.”

Determine in your heart to put God first, and pray for wisdom so you can complete your mission in the Lord.

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels