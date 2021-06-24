June 25, 2021

  • 79°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 6.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:46 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

WEATHER

An active weather pattern is expected for much of the next week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.

Rain totals will be 0.25 to 1.00 inch daily. Street flooding is possible during periods of heavy rains.

In the tropics, a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a medium 40% chance for development, and will reach the Caribbean next week.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar