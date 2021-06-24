1951-2021

Mr. Frank Renaud, 69, passed away on June 13, 2021. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10 – 11am. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Both services will take place at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church ~ 527 S. Houston Ave., Humble, TX 77338. Interment: Perkins Cemetery in Westlake, Louisiana.