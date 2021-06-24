Man, woman arrested for narcotics, other charges

On June 8, 2021, detectives assigned to the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a narcotics investigation which led them to 5859 Tom Hebert Road Lot #101 in Lake Charles. The residence was identified as that of Casey Dean Soldier (W/M, DOB: 09/04/96) and Sidney Harper (W/F, DOB: 10/01/1998).

Upon making contact with Sidney Harper, detectives established probable cause to detain Harper and secured the residence pending a narcotics search warrant. Casey Soldier was not at the residence at that time but a minor child was present.

After obtaining a search warrant and searching the residence, detectives located and seized approximately (53) pounds of high grade Marijuana, (171) pounds of THC candy and/or edibles, (3.91) pounds of THC wax and/or oil, (1) money counter, (17) firearms and a large amount of various caliber ammunition. The street value of the narcotics seized from the residence is approximately $115,500.00.

Sidney Harper was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS, illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age and money laundering. Sidney Harper’s bond was set at $490,500.00 by the Honorable Judge Tony Fazzio.

An arrest warrant for Casey Soldier was obtained for possession of CDS I w/intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of a CDS, illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17 years of age and money laundering. Casey Soldier’s bond was set at $490,500.00 by the Honorable Judge Tony Fazzio.

Casey Solder was later located and arrested on the outstanding warrants.

The Combined Anti-Drug Task Force is a collaborative effort, comprised of law enforcement officials from local, state and federal agencies, aimed at ceasing the trafficking of illegal substances in Calcasieu Parish.