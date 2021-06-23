Price Funeral Home ready to serve

Price Funeral Home, 1209 Sixth Street in Orange, is newly remodeled, has new vehicles and a new owner.

Gregory Cantue took ownership of the business in April and ready to continue serving the community.

“I worked for Mr. Price, Sr. for 17 years,” Cantue said. “I continued on when Mr. Price II took over.”

The funeral home is ready to assist with memorial service plans, funeral arrangements, cremation option, mediate burials, preneed burial plans, entire family plans, notary service and grief support.

“Many people think we have closed but we are very much open,” Cantue said.

Manager Wythel Price said, “We can provide themed funeral as well.”

A themed funeral is similar to any themed party, except the occasion is to celebrate the life of a person who has recently passed away. The theme is selected by the family or friends hosting the event and is becoming a popular option.

The funeral home is also willing to work with churches for services to be held at the church.

“The name will stay the same,” Cantue said. “The name says it all. We are affordable and the difference is in the price from others in the area.

Nanette Brent, Cantue’s sister, assists him with the business and has worked with him for years.

Preneed burial plans are provided through Texas Service Life.

“Service is prearranged with what the family decides and locked in at today’s costs,” Pre-planning Consultant Gregory Lewis said.

“You can pick out everything from the color of the dress to the color of the coffin,” Pre-planning Consultant Laura C. Bellard said. “The gravesite is separate.”

Preplanning eliminates the need for fundraisers, according to Lewis.

“When the time comes, you are in shock. This helps the family because all the decisions are already made,” Bellard said.

“We have created a facility here in which we provide optimal care in a comfortable environment,” Cantue said.

Price Funeral Home is hosting a Community Block Party from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at 1209 Sixth Street in Orange.