Community Briefs 6.23.21

Community Block Party

Price Funeral Home is hosting a Community Block Party from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at 1209 Sixth Street in Orange.

Let’s Glow Crazy

Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636

Blood Drive

Vidor Police Department is holding a Blood Drive with LifeShare from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at the Vidor Police Department at 695 East Railroad in Vidor. Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim. Donate and receive a Cuffs & Hoses T-Shirt while supplies last.

Cowboy Church of Orange County Vacation Bible School

Cowboy Church of Orange County’s first Vacation Bible School in their new Children’s Building will be held July 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Varmint Hunt.” There will be both indoor and outdoor activities. Lunch and snacks provided. Online enrollment is now open on Facebook page: Cowboy Church of Orange County Children’s Church. This event is free.

Vacation Bible School

First United Methodist Church – Orange (502 N. Sixth Street) invites you to their Vacation Bible School, Rocky Railway. VBS will be June 28th – July 1st. Times are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and we have plans for breakfast to be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., furnished by West Orange Cove CISD. VBS is for children age 4 years old to 5th grade. Safety protocols will be followed due to COVID, such as social distancing, hand sanitizers in each room and with each leader, and also cleaning the tables after each rotation. Masks are optional. Activities will include, Bible Story, Music, Crafts, Imagination Station (Science), Games, and Snacks. To register your child please use the online registration: vbspro.events/p/0a4d8b. We are excited to meet your child at Vacation Bible School this summer.

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Family Fun Day

CASA is hosting a free family fun day on June 26, 2021, at Claiborne Park in Vidor and is need of vendors to help make it a great day of fun and activities for our local families and children!

Lions Club Charity Carnival

Save the dates for this year’s Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival to be held June 23 – June 26, and June 30 – July 3.

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Online Auction Fundraiser

Online Auction for United Way of Orange County starts next week! The auction will run through June 30.

We wanted to reach out one last time to see if your business has an item or a package to donate. We would love to have a variety of items so that there is something to appeal to everyone. We also hope to have some packages such as beach packages, sports packages, etc. (Donated items of lower value can be combined with other items to make a package.) Please reach out to us if you have something to donate so that we can coordinate a pickup time. We would like to have all items at our office by Friday, June 11.

School Supply Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is holding a school supply drive to collect needed supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Drop off supplies through July 15 at Granger Chevrolet on MacArthur Drive in Orange or at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange.

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.