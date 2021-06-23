Celebrating Juneteenth
Juneteenth in the Fruit was a huge success as vendors from all over the Golden Triangle were on hand as well as food trucks featuring tasty treats such as Mr. Johnny’s Homemade Links. NAACP was on hand with a membership drive as the Democratic Party had a booth for [people to register to vote. To see more pictures from the event, visit orangeleader.com
