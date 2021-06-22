Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636