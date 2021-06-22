Let’s Glow Crazy
Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636
You Might Like
School Supply Drive Update
Gate City Guild #42 is holding a school supply drive to collect needed supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Drop... read more