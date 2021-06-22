Former Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

BANGOR, Maine: A former Texas man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Bangor to failing to register as a sex offender, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

According to court records, in 2007, Antonio Cardenas aka “Tony Vosburg,” 34, was convicted in Texas of Aggravated Assault of a Child under 14 Years of Age. This felony conviction made Cardenas a lifetime sex offender registrant in Texas. In about early August 2020, he moved from Texas and began living in Mars Hill and Caribou, Maine. He did not notify the Texas Sex Offender Registry that he was moving. Further, prior to his arrest on February 10, 2021, he made no attempt to register with the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

Cardenas faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Marshals Service investigated the case.