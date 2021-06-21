June 21, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.18-6.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:51 am Monday, June 21, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 18 – June 20, 2021:

Friday, June 18

  • Warrant service at South Lutcher at Bob Hall Road
  • Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of 10th Street
  • Found property at the 600 block of 9th Street
  • Warrant at the 1700 block of Robin Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of 20th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland Drive and MLK
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage vat State Hwy 62 north of Farm to Market Road 1078
  • Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 1600 block of 16th Street

Saturday, June 19

  • Warrant service at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
  • Controlled substance at Park and Snake Road
  • Theft at the 3100 block of 20th Street
  • Driving under the influence of drugs at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 7th and Green
  • Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Assist other agency at the 2800 block of Western

Sunday, June 20

  • Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Burglary at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of 3rd Street
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Runaway juvenile at on Circle P
  • Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 4000 block of Beverly Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

