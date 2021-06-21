June 22, 2021

Blood Drive on 6.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:48 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Vidor Police Department is holding a Blood Drive with LifeShare from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24 at the Vidor Police Department at 695 East Railroad in Vidor. Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim. Donate and receive a Cuffs & Hoses T-Shirt while supplies last.

