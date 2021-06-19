Community Briefs 6.19.21

Juneteenth in the Fruit

The community of Orange presents “Juneteenth in the Fruit” a Juneteenth holiday celebration

Orange, Texas- The community of Orange, Texas will host the second annual “Juneteenth in the Fruit” celebration. The celebration will be held on June 19, 2021 at the Riverfront Pavilion in Orange. The event will display and promote local vendors and performers. The Orange chapter of the NAACP will hold a membership drive. Community members are encouraged to join the NAACP for only $30. This event is free admission and open to the public.

Members of the community are encouraged to come out to the Riverfront Pavilion between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Please bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, etc. and shop local vendors while enjoying food and entertainment. A kid fun zone will be included.

Local businesses and individual who would like to get involved by sponsoring, donating, and/or obtaining a vendor spot may contact Dylan Bennett (dylanfaith@gmail.com) or Dominique Riggs (Dominique_riggs@yahoo.com).

“Breaking the curse by instilling the culture.”

Cowboy Church of Orange County Vacation Bible School

Cowboy Church of Orange County’s first Vacation Bible School in their new Children’s Building will be held July 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Varmint Hunt.” There will be both indoor and outdoor activities. Lunch and snacks provided. Online enrollment is now open on Facebook page: Cowboy Church of Orange County Children’s Church. This event is free.

Vacation Bible School

First United Methodist Church – Orange (502 N. Sixth Street) invites you to their Vacation Bible School, Rocky Railway. VBS will be June 28th – July 1st. Times are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and we have plans for breakfast to be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., furnished by West Orange Cove CISD. VBS is for children age 4 years old to 5th grade. Safety protocols will be followed due to COVID, such as social distancing, hand sanitizers in each room and with each leader, and also cleaning the tables after each rotation. Masks are optional. Activities will include, Bible Story, Music, Crafts, Imagination Station (Science), Games, and Snacks. To register your child please use the online registration: vbspro.events/p/0a4d8b. We are excited to meet your child at Vacation Bible School this summer.

Food Safety Conference

Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.

Vendors needed

CASA is hosting a free family fun day on June 26, 2021, at Claiborne Park in Vidor and is need of vendors to help make it a great day of fun and activities for our local families and children! If your company or group is interested in joining the fun and providing a family-fun activity or snacks or drinks, please fill out the attached form and return to hnwatkins@casasnr.org. If you would like to help but cannot commit to providing an activity, we are also seeking sponsors for the following:

Bounce House/Slide – $250

Inflatable Slide – $295

Obstacle Course – $395

Lions Club Charity Carnival

Save the dates for this year’s Orange Lions Club Charity Carnival to be held June 19, June 23 – June 26, and June 30 – July 3.

Summer Reading Program

The 2021 Summer Reading Program at Orange Public Library is Wednesdays thru July 21 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Online Auction Fundraiser

Online Auction for United Way of Orange County starts next week! The auction will run from June 16 through June 30.

We wanted to reach out one last time to see if your business has an item or a package to donate. We would love to have a variety of items so that there is something to appeal to everyone. We also hope to have some packages such as beach packages, sports packages, etc. (Donated items of lower value can be combined with other items to make a package.) Please reach out to us if you have something to donate so that we can coordinate a pickup time. We would like to have all items at our office by Friday, June 11.

School Supply Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is holding a school supply drive to collect needed supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Drop off supplies through July 15 at Weinershnitzel at 2420 MacArthur Drive in Orange or at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange.

Master Gardeners Training Class

The Orange County Master Gardeners are taking applications for their upcoming initial training class which will be starting in September, 2021, date to be determined. The majority of the classes will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m.-8/8:30 p.m. at the Orange County EXPO Center, 11475 FM 1442, Orangefield. There will be some Saturday classes and field trips during the session. Cost for the class is $150 which will include your training handbook, speaker fees and supplies. Email ocmg1990@gmail.com for your application and more information, check our website https://txmg.org/orange Become a Member tab or our Facebook page Orange County Texas Master Gardeners.

Anger Management Classes

Wells of Agape is holding Anger Management Classes start from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at Family Worship Center located at 2300 41st Street (Old Bancroft School) in Orange, Texas. Enter on right side of building by Wells of agape sign. (room 35). Go to www.wellsofagape.org click on classes and services, then Anger Management to register. You can pay with the donate button. It is $40 per person (non-refundable). Where it says “write a note” just type the names of who you are paying for and Anger Management class so we will know it is not a donation. You should do this before 1st class. You must attend all 3 classes to receive a certificate of completion.

Southeast Texas Stand Down

Southeast Texas Stand Down is designed to bring a wide range of pre-existing, specialized resources together at one location to help veterans and homeless veterans.

The event is 9 a.m. 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Orange Church of God located at 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.

WO-S Fillies Carwash

WO-S Fillies Carwash Fundraising Event is from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Weinershnitzel at 2420 MacArthur Drive in Orange.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Recycle, recycle, recycle

Keep Orange County Beautiful and Trashy Ladies are encouraging residents to sign up for recycling at https://recyclops.com/locations/texas/orange/ No need to sort, just bag your clean recyclables in their bags and they will take care of the rest.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.