NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 6.17.21

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is just below tropical storm strength. The forecast track has shifted further east, with a landfall late tonight in southeast Louisiana.

No impacts are expected in southeast Texas or southwest and central Louisiana.

Minimal impacts are expected in south central Louisiana.

Wind gusts will be under 30 mph. Rain totals will be under 0.25 inch. Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal, so there will be minor coastal flooding during periods of high tide.

The tropical storm warning has been dropped for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parishes.