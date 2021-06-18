LDWF Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Caldwell Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boating fatality that occurred in Caldwell Parish on June 15.

LDWF agents recovered the body of Clifford Jewell, 69, of Columbia, from the Boeuf River around 8 a.m. on June 17.

LDWF agents received information around 10:30 a.m. about a single vessel boating incident with a missing operator. Agents responded immediately and began search for Jewell.

According to Jewell’s wife, they were traveling in the vessel when they struck a submerged object, which ejected Jewell into the water without resurfacing. Jewell’s wife was able to call 911 for help.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Jewell was not wearing a personal flotation device when he entered the water. His body was turned over to the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office to determine an official cause of death.