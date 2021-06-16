Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Multi-Million Dollar Bribery and Government Contract Fraud Scheme

SAN ANTONIO – Keith Alan Seguin, a 55-year-old former civilian employee at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, admitted this morning to receiving millions of dollars in bribes in connection with a government contract fraud scheme that spanned more than a decade and impacted hundreds of millions of dollars in contract awards.

Appearing before U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, Seguin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of tax fraud and false statements.

According to formal charges, the QuantaDyn Corporation, a software engineering company based in Ashburn, Virginia; its owner, David Joseph Bolduc, Jr, age 60 of Herndon, Virginia; Rubens Wilson Fiuza Lima, age 72 of Atlanta, Georgia; and Seguin all conspired to secure government contracts. Seguin used his position to steer lucrative contracts and sub-contracts to QuantaDyn for aircraft and close-air-support training simulators. Seguin, who was intimately involved in the government contracting process, leaked confidential competitor proposals to a prime contractor who would then subcontract the work to QuantaDyn. He also leaked confidential government budget information to prime contractors and to QuantaDyn, enabling them to maximize profits at government expense. Seguin admitted to accepting more than $2.3 million in bribes from Bolduc and QuantaDyn from 2007 to 2018.

Seguin faces up to 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and up to three years in federal prison for tax fraud and false statements. He remains on bond pending sentencing scheduled for December 7, 2021.

On September 15, 2020, Judge Biery placed QuantaDyn on probation for five years and ordered the corporation to pay a $6.3 million fine and more than $37 million in restitution for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In addition to the fines and restitution, Judge Biery ordered QuantaDyn to pay a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $22,834,526.31 as well as the forfeiture of seized funds in corporate accounts totaling over $7 million.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff; Special Agent in Charge Jamie Willemin of the General Services Administration—Office of the Inspector General (GSA-OIG), Greater Southwest and Rocky Mountain Investigations Division; Special Agent in Charge Richard D. Goss of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Houston Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Michael Mentavlos of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS), Southwest Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Ray Rayos of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Southwestern Fraud Field Office (USACID); and, Special Agent in Charge Blair Holmstrand of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), Procurement Fraud Detachment 3 in San Antonio made today’s announcement.

Bolduc and Fiuza Lima are charged by federal indictment with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Upon conviction, Bolduc and Fiuza Lima would face up to five years imprisonment for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering. They would also face up to $1 million in fines. Jury selection for Bolduc and Fiuza Lima is scheduled for January 24, 2022.

The indictment further alleges that a portion of the bribe money paid to Seguin was laundered through Fiuza Lima’s business, Impex, Inc., for a 10 percent fee.

The GSA-OIG, IRS-CI, DCIS, USACID, and AFOSI continue to investigate this case. Individuals who may have information about this scheme or these defendants are asked to call the GSA-OIG fraud reporting hot line at (800) 424-5210, send an email to Fraudnet@gsaig.gov, or go online to www.gsaig.gov and click on the “report FRAUD” link. U. S. Attorney Hoff extends her appreciation to the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern District of Virginia, Southern District of Ohio and Northern District of Georgia for their valuable assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William F. Lewis, Jr, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Porier and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Buie are prosecuting this case.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely a charge and should be considered as evidence of guilt. Bolduc and Fiuza Lima are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.