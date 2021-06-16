NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 7 a.m. 6.16.21
Weather
The National Hurricane Center has a high 90% chance for tropical development on a broad low pressure area in the Bay of Campeche.
This system has moved little so far this week, but is expected to start moving north and become a tropical depression late Thursday or Friday.
For our region, we expect higher rain chances and elevated tides Friday through this weekend. Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal and rain totals will be 1-5 inches.
