NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 7 a.m. 6.16.21

The National Hurricane Center has a high 90% chance for tropical development on a broad low pressure area in the Bay of Campeche.

This system has moved little so far this week, but is expected to start moving north and become a tropical depression late Thursday or Friday.

For our region, we expect higher rain chances and elevated tides Friday through this weekend. Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal and rain totals will be 1-5 inches.