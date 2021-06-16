VIDEO: Fillies Fundraising Carwash a success
West Orange Stark Fillies Taylor Provost, left, Nataleigh Sims, D’Ayarrah Womack, Makenzie Brown, and Asia Stewart participated in a Carwash Fundraising event on Saturday where the Fillies washed cars, trucks and even boats.
