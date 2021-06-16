June 16, 2021

  • 88°

VIDEO: Fillies Fundraising Carwash a success

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:53 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

West Orange Stark Fillies Taylor Provost, left, Nataleigh Sims, D’Ayarrah Womack, Makenzie Brown, and Asia Stewart participated in a Carwash Fundraising event on Saturday where the Fillies washed cars, trucks and even boats.

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar