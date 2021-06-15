Newton County Sheriff’s report 6.14.21
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 60 calls to service last week from June 7th, 2021 to June 12th, 2021. We currently have 23 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 14 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 3 individuals booked into the Jail.
Belgrade: Assault
Hartburg: Burglary/Trespassing
Old Salem: Theft
Bleakwood: Theft
Liberty: Theft
Burkeville: Traffic Hazard (Kids Riding 4-Wheelers on Hwy 63E- Extra Patrol); Abandoned Autos; Assault-Simple; Trespassing
Call: Terroristic Threat; Cruelty to Animals-(pending investigation by NCSO)
Weirgate: Harassment
Newton (Unincorporated): Trespassing
Deweyville: Animal Nuisance (Dog).
Trout Creek: Suspicious Activity.
Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”
