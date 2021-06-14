Vacation Bible School First United Methodist Church – Orange

First United Methodist Church – Orange (502 N. Sixth Street) invites you to their Vacation Bible School, Rocky Railway. VBS will be June 28th – July 1st. Times are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and we have plans for breakfast to be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., furnished by West Orange Cove CISD. VBS is for children age 4 years old to 5th grade. Safety protocols will be followed due to COVID, such as social distancing, hand sanitizers in each room and with each leader, and also cleaning the tables after each rotation. Masks are optional. Activities will include, Bible Story, Music, Crafts, Imagination Station (Science), Games, and Snacks. To register your child please use the online registration: vbspro.events/p/0a4d8b. We are excited to meet your child at Vacation Bible School this summer.