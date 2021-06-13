NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6.13.21
WEATHER
The National Hurricane Center has a medium 50% chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche later this week.
This disorganized system will be slow to develop. A general northward track is expected by the end of the week.
For our region, rain chances increase and tides become elevated by next weekend.
