June 13, 2021

NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 6.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:15 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

WEATHER

The National Hurricane Center has a medium 50% chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche later this week.

This disorganized system will be slow to develop. A general northward track is expected by the end of the week.
For our region, rain chances increase and tides become elevated by next weekend.
