FAITH: UFO’s? What in the world?

When I think of UFO’s, I think of something way out in outer space, that you can’t see with the naked eye.

The New York Times on June 4, 2021 stated “U.S. Finds No Evidence of Alien Technology in Flying Objects, but Can’t Rule It Out, Either.”

NPR.org headline reads “How UFO Sightings Went From Conspiracy Theory To A Serious Government Inquiry”.

What??? Things are happening in the world that are so crazy.

According to the Washington Post, by Nomaan Merchant and Robert Burns/AP on June 4th, 2021 – “Whatever or whoever they are, they’re still out there. U.S. intelligence is after them, but its upcoming report won’t deliver any full or final truth about UFOs.” “A Pentagon spokeswoman, Sue Gough, declined Friday to comment on news stories about the intelligence report. She said the Pentagon’s UAP task force is “actively working with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on the report, and DNI will provide the findings to Congress.”

Just the fact that they are looking into this – is weird, but if you consider that drones now have the capability to fly the way they say these things are flying, then it could be possible.

In Ezekiel 1:4-5 states “As I looked, behold, a stormy wind came out of the north, and a great cloud, with brightness around it, and fire flashing forth continually, and in the midst of the fire, as it were gleaming metal. And from the midst of it came the likeness of four living creatures. And this was their appearance: they had a human likeness,…”

Ooooo! I like the part that says it was like gleaming metal.

Everything is still staying very hush, hush about the UFO’s, but according to the guardian.com “The Pentagon on Monday released three declassified videos that show US navy pilots encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects. The grainy videos, which the Pentagon says depict “unexplained aerial phenomena”, were previously leaked, with some believing they show alien UFOs.”

I have watched the video that they posted, and the Navy Pilots are just astonished stating in the video “What is that?” “Look at it flying!”.

NPR.org goes on to say that the United States did make them. So why do I think this is a big deal to talk about in this article, you might ask? So many Christians have posted on the internet for the last 10 years, that UFO’s are how the population, that is left behind after the rapture, explains away we Christians disappearing in a twinkling of an eye. Satan has to prepare something to explain away this phenomenon. So, he might be setting the stage. If you think about it – there are aliens everywhere.

Hebrews 13:2 states “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”

There are also demons that are present. These technically are aliens, because they do not belong here on earth.

Revelation 16:14 “For they are demonic spirits, performing signs, who go abroad to the kings of the whole world, to assemble them for battle on the great day of God the Almighty.”

And in Revelation 14:6 it states “Then I saw another angel flying directly overhead, with an eternal gospel to proclaim to those who dwell on earth, to every nation and tribe and language and people.”

I feel certain the UFO’s that are out there – have to be manmade, but you never know.

NPR.org further states “U.S. Navy planes and other records say the evidence doesn’t point to alien technology — but they also say they can’t explain the unusual phenomena.”

So, it does make for interesting theories, and outlandish reading. Make sure you go to https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/03/us/politics/ufos-sighting-alien-spacecraft-pentagon.html and watch the video they have posted on their site. It really is something to see. The Pilots are using bad words, so beware!

Matthew 24:42 tells us to “Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.”

Come Lord Jesus, Come!

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director for Meals on Wheels