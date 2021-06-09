Sam Houston State University Spring 2021 Graduates
HUNTSVILLE, Texas —The following area students received degrees during the 2021 Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Orange:
Bree Cloud, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Theatre, Magna Cum Laude
Cierra Foreman, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
