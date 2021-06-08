Orange First Church of the Nazarene is hosting Mega Sports Camp from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13 – Friday June 18 for ages Kindergarten – 5th Grade at 3810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Orange. Your kids will have fun learning new skills from experienced coaches and learning more about Jesus along the way. When you register, make sure you are registering your kids and not yourself! Instead of typing your name in the first box, type your child’s name. Parent/Guardian information comes later in the registration. If you are registering as a guest, you will have to do separate registrations for each child.

To register, visit: https://orangenazchurch.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/876375